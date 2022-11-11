BMO Capital Markets Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.64.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,342. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.53 and a 52 week high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.12 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

