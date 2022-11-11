BMO Capital Markets Lowers Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Thinkific Labs in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

Thinkific Labs stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. Thinkific Labs has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

