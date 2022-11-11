BMO Capital Markets Raises Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $88.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

STRA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Strategic Education stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.29. 772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $80.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Strategic Education by 19.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,056,000 after acquiring an additional 166,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,650,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,621,000 after purchasing an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 53.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 394,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 137,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 149.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 121,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 19.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.