Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.19.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE BEI.UN traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.65. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$41.12 and a twelve month high of C$61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

