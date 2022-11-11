Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Boral Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOALY opened at $7.38 on Friday. Boral has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.
About Boral
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boral (BOALY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.