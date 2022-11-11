Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Boral Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOALY opened at $7.38 on Friday. Boral has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

Get Boral alerts:

About Boral

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It provides asphalt products, such as INNOVA system, UltraPatch, Durapave, and GATT Surfacing; bulk cement, slag, lime, dry mixes, specialty sands and gravels, and related products; and aggregates, crushed rock and roadbase, sand, recycled, specialty rocks, other quarry materials, and fill material.

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.