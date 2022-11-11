Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRLXF. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.14.

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex stock remained flat at $27.96 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235. Boralex has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

