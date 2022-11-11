Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$205.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$197.00 to C$205.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$223.71.

Boyd Group Services stock traded up C$2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$211.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,434. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.67. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$217.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$186.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$164.62.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$782.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

