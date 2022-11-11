Braden Michael Leonard Buys 39,816 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 39,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $15,528.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,888,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,696.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 123,954 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $52,060.68.

On Friday, October 28th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 45,022 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $18,008.80.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 588,533 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $205,986.55.

On Monday, October 24th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 174,354 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $59,280.36.

Metacrine Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.29, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.25. On average, research analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Metacrine by 39.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Metacrine by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Metacrine by 482.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

