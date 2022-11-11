Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Atlantic Securities

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Atlantic Securities from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $75.74. 767,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,861 shares of company stock worth $20,275,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

