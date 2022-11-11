Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target at $78.38

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,849,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $37,849,933.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,159,060. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after buying an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trupanion by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $22,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.50. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

