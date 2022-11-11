Brokers Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SSRM. Scotiabank cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80. SSR Mining has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $24.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,517 shares of company stock worth $178,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

