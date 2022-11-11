Brokers Set Expectations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.85). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.60% and a negative net margin of 77.96%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of MRNS opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after buying an additional 127,225 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

