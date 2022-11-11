Brokers Set Expectations for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a report released on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $215.97. The stock has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

