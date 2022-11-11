BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at B. Riley

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $407.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 91.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 15,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,093,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,063,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 15,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,093,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,063,772.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 3,689 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $75,292.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,067,454 shares in the company, valued at $62,606,736.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 90,478 shares of company stock worth $1,849,678 over the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.