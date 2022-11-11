BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at B. Riley

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $407.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.
In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 15,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,093,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,063,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 15,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,093,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,063,772.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 3,689 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $75,292.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,067,454 shares in the company, valued at $62,606,736.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 90,478 shares of company stock worth $1,849,678 over the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
