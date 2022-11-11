BTIG Research Trims DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Target Price to $6.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DMTK. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair lowered shares of DermTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech Price Performance

Shares of DMTK opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. DermTech has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.03. DermTech had a negative net margin of 779.58% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DermTech will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 100,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,018,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,038.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 104,047 shares of company stock worth $199,986 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DermTech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.