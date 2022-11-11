BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 42.67%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 68,992 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 103,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

