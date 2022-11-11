Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 866.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 286.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

