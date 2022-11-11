CaixaBank, S.A. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for CaixaBank in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for CaixaBank’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

CAIXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.60) to €3.70 ($3.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.25 ($3.25) to €3.50 ($3.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.20 ($4.20) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.10) to €4.25 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.02 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

