Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.76 and last traded at $53.76. 16,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 885,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALM. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.35%.

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

