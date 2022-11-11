Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $169.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CPT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,365. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.35. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

