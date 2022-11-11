Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Passage Bio stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $15,529,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Passage Bio by 63.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 208,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

