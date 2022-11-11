Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.
Passage Bio Stock Performance
Passage Bio stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio
About Passage Bio
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
