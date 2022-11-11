Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$5.50

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPLF. CIBC decreased their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

Copperleaf Technologies stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.65. 41,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,778. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$255.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.41. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.34 and a 1-year high of C$24.99.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.