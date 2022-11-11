Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $85.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

FIVN opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,755.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 107,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $306,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 138.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Five9 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

