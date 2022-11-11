Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Target Price to C$0.50

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

CVE:OM opened at C$0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.03 million and a PE ratio of -8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. Osisko Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.69.

In other Osisko Metals news, Director Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,095,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,333,466.30. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 944,500 shares of company stock valued at $300,053.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

