Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Target Price to C$0.50

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Osisko Metals Trading Up 6.8 %
CVE:OM opened at C$0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.03 million and a PE ratio of -8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. Osisko Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.69.
Osisko Metals Company Profile
Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.
