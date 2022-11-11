Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDPYF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.05.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $32.06. 1,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $47.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

