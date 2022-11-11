Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$180.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$213.00 to C$196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$195.00.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up C$9.40 on Friday, hitting C$155.56. The company had a trading volume of 212,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,532. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$143.30 and a twelve month high of C$196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$152.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$162.63.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

