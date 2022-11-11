Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cannae from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.49. 48,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,288. Cannae has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.86). Cannae had a negative net margin of 104.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cannae by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Cannae by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cannae by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 168,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in Cannae by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 134,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

