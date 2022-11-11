Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Target Price to $13.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CURLF. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

