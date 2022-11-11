Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.83 billion. Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$6.85 EPS.

CPRI opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.24.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capri by 35.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 131.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 119.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

