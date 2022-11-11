Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Capri Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of CPRI traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.63. 63,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.24.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

