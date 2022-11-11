Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Raised to C$13.50

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

