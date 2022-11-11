CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

NASDAQ MTBCP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. 4,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,054. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.