CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 12.1% Higher

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.68. 28,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 820,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.03.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
