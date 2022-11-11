CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 12.1% Higher

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNAGet Rating) shares traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.68. 28,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 820,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

CareDx Stock Up 15.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 272.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.