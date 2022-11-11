CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 12.1% Higher

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.68. 28,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 820,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

CareDx Stock Up 15.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

CareDx Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 272.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

