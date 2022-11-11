CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

CHHHF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of CareRx from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CareRx from C$6.50 to C$6.20 in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

