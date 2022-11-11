CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $16.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 87,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.63.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CarGurus by 10.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 192.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 286.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 131,179 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

