Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13-$3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.63 billion-$4.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.08 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,886. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Catalent by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,553,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,076,000 after purchasing an additional 214,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Catalent by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,692,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

