Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $168.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $162.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $120.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.