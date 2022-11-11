CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCDBF traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $55.65.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.