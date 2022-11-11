CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

