CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s current price.

CCL.B has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.89.

Shares of CCL.B traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$59.51. The company had a trading volume of 221,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,041. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$69.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.43.

In other news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total value of C$595,653.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,848 shares in the company, valued at C$5,135,141.57. In other CCL Industries news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$595,653.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,848 shares in the company, valued at C$5,135,141.57. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total value of C$997,265.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,871,588.02. Insiders have sold 46,332 shares of company stock worth $3,090,225 over the last quarter.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

