Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 6.4 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

