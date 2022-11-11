Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 95.8% in October

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the October 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 4.1 %

CJPRY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

