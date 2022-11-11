Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 95.8% in October

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the October 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Central Japan Railway Stock Up 4.1 %
CJPRY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.21.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Japan Railway (CJPRY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.