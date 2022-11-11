Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVCY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $231.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.77. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

