Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 20.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 46,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,227,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 26.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $920.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.03 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

