Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 20.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 46,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,227,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.
The firm has a market cap of $920.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum
In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
