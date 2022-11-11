Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Century Communities by 62.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Century Communities by 17.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 495.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

