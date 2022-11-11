Ceragon Networks Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ceragon Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

CRNT opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 77.8% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,208,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,385 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 670,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

