Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $30,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after buying an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,458,000 after buying an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,216 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.