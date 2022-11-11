Cerity Partners LLC Has $28.97 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $514.59. 103,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,482. The company has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.75 and its 200 day moving average is $499.11.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.