Cerity Partners LLC Has $34.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,220 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 71,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,843. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.27.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

