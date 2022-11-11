Cerity Partners LLC Has $39.41 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 33,430 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 31,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

V stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.00. The stock had a trading volume of 352,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,227. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.10. The company has a market capitalization of $387.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

